A Star Is Born: Maria Conchita Alonso turns 62 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When I first got started here, they suggested I change my name. Too Latin-sounding, they said. But I refused. If people could manage a name like Arnold Schwarzenegger, I decided, they could certainly cope with mine.
Maria Conchita Alonso, 1986
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lively Latina Is Making A Name For Herself -- Her Own