ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Maria Conchita Alonso turns 62 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

When I first got started here, they suggested I change my name. Too Latin-sounding, they said. But I refused. If people could manage a name like Arnold Schwarzenegger, I decided, they could certainly cope with mine.

Maria Conchita Alonso, 1986

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lively Latina Is Making A Name For Herself -- Her Own

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°