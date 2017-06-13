Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Fate of 'Bachelor in Paradise' is in limbo...
- ...after sexual misconduct allegations halt production
- Ivanka Trump surprised by 'viciousness' surrounding Trump presidency
- Watch the 5 most buzzed-about Tony Awards moments
- Three things we learned from Katy Perry's weekend live stream
- John Oliver and Lord Buckethead recap the British election
- Halsey hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart
A Star Is Born: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen turn 31 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
We've been raised by so many women, from teachers to nannies to executives. ... We've always been surrounded by incredible, chic, strong women, and I'm sure that's rubbed off.
Ashley Olsen, 2014
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen open first flagship for the Row