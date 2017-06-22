A Star Is Born: Meryl Streep turns 68 today

You have to be interested and mystified in the other person's feelings and be very, very curious about the person's heart. Not just the person you are portraying, but the person you're communicating with and the one that is unseen — the audience. I always think that if I've made a connection with my character, and I've gotten into her heart, then they can get into yours. I always think about that invisible connection among us all, what we have in common as opposed to what divides us.