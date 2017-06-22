Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Hear Simon Cowell's all-star charity version of'Bridge Over Troubled Water' for Grenfell Tower victims
- Mary-Louise Parker's nanny arrested for illegally withdrawing funds
- Late-night turns up the heat on Sean Spicer
- Watch Chris Cornell's final music video made before his death
- 'Downton Abbey' movie production slated for 2018
- 'Supernatural' universe celebrates word of 'Wayward Daughters' spin-off
- 'Star Wars' Han Solo movie loses directors due to 'creative differences'
- Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting -- and here are 5 reasons why we wish he wouldn't
A Star Is Born: Meryl Streep turns 68 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You have to be interested and mystified in the other person's feelings and be very, very curious about the person's heart. Not just the person you are portraying, but the person you're communicating with and the one that is unseen — the audience. I always think that if I've made a connection with my character, and I've gotten into her heart, then they can get into yours. I always think about that invisible connection among us all, what we have in common as opposed to what divides us.
Meryl Streep, 1990
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Meryl Acts Up