ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Mindy Kaling turns 38 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

The fact is, I am so proud to be an Asian American and part of the Asian American community. My connection with that community is so strong. It struck me that the show is being characterized as not celebrating that richness. I take that more personally than other things.

Mindy Kaling on her show, 'The Mindy Project,' 2014

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mindy Kaling finds herself held to a higher standard

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°