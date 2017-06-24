Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Seth Meyers calls Senate's healthcare bill 'breathtakingly cruel'
- Dennis Rodman partly takes credit for Otto Warmbier's release from North Korea
- New Han Solo film director Ron Howard is 'beyond grateful'
- At Glastonbury Festival, Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating President Trump
- Broadway's 'Cats' revival will end in December
- Trevor Noah reflects on the Philando Castile verdict
A Star Is Born: Mindy Kaling turns 38 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The fact is, I am so proud to be an Asian American and part of the Asian American community. My connection with that community is so strong. It struck me that the show is being characterized as not celebrating that richness. I take that more personally than other things.
Mindy Kaling on her show, 'The Mindy Project,' 2014
