Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Megyn Kelly says she'll ask Putin directly about allegations of election meddling
- Happy birthday to Morgan Freeman, who turns 80 today
- Jennifer Garner takes issue with new People magazine cover
- Chloë Grace Moretz addresses body-shaming controversy over Snow White movie
A Star Is Born: Morgan Freeman turns 80 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I like to play characters who are the absolute opposite of me. I think the farther you get from yourself, the more fun you have because the real you is hidden away. Those are the kind of parts where you can become totally empty and let the character fill you up. That's what I look for -- a role that gives me a chance to be someone completely different.
Morgan Freeman, 1993
FROM THE ARCHIVES: No Sweat: Morgan Freeman Slides Into the Director's Chair