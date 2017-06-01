ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Morgan Freeman turns 80 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
I like to play characters who are the absolute opposite of me. I think the farther you get from yourself, the more fun you have because the real you is hidden away. Those are the kind of parts where you can become totally empty and let the character fill you up. That's what I look for -- a role that gives me a chance to be someone completely different.

Morgan Freeman, 1993

FROM THE ARCHIVES: No Sweat: Morgan Freeman Slides Into the Director's Chair

