Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Olympia Dukakis turns 86 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
The fun part is that people pass me on the street and yell lines from my movies: For 'Moonstruck' they say, 'You're life is going down the toilet.' Or from 'Dad,' they say, 'How much are those pork chops?' They say, 'Do you know who you are?' It's real funny.

Olympia Dukakis, 1991

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The 'Moonstruck' Effect

