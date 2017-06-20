Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- The Slants celebrate Supreme Court victory for 'the rights of all marginalized communities'
- 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Stranger Things' among nominees for TCA Awards
- Miles Teller charged with public drunkenness in San Diego
- Jay Z's album '4:44' due June 30, teaser to single 'Adnis' released
- Caitlyn Jenner on GOP baseball shooting: 'Liberals can't even shoot straight'
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' will launch on CBS in September
- John Oliver digs deep on Trump's promises to coal miners
- Matthew Knowles confirms birth of Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins
A Star Is Born: Olympia Dukakis turns 86 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The fun part is that people pass me on the street and yell lines from my movies: For 'Moonstruck' they say, 'You're life is going down the toilet.' Or from 'Dad,' they say, 'How much are those pork chops?' They say, 'Do you know who you are?' It's real funny.
Olympia Dukakis, 1991
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The 'Moonstruck' Effect