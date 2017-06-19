ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Phylicia Rashad turns 69 today

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

I can't proceed as a human being and I certainly can't proceed as an artist if I focus on racism. I learned that from my mother early on, who did everything to keep her young children from being permanently scarred. From her I learned that the spirit is much bigger than man-made law.

Phylicia Rashad, 1997

FROM THE ARCHIVES: It's the Second Time Around for 'Mrs. Cosby'

Latest updates

