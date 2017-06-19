Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Olympic champ Michael Phelps might race a great white during Shark Week
- Jada Pinkett Smith shares her truth about Tupac, disputes 'All Eyez on Me'
- Leonardo DiCaprio hands over Brando's Oscar, a Picasso, more to U.S. government
- 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins talks breaking barriers
- Jay Z lauded by Obama at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
- 'Preacher' sneak peek: An exclusive look at its 'absurd' Season 2
- Bob Seger finally brings 'Night Moves' to streaming-music services
A Star Is Born: Phylicia Rashad turns 69 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I can't proceed as a human being and I certainly can't proceed as an artist if I focus on racism. I learned that from my mother early on, who did everything to keep her young children from being permanently scarred. From her I learned that the spirit is much bigger than man-made law.
Phylicia Rashad, 1997
