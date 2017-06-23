ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Randy Jackson turns 61 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In the entertainment game, whether you're a comedian, an actor or a musician, performing is performing. There are things you have to know to move through this jungle, and the people at the top are there because they're really, really good.

Randy Jackson, 2010

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Randy Jackson sounds off on all things 'American Idol'

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
64°