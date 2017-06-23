Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- The 'Jurassic World' sequel already has its title and poster
- Broadway's 'Cats' revival will end in December
- Trevor Noah reflects on the Philando Castile verdict
- Guns N' Roses will launch new SiriusXM channel with Apollo Theater show
- Ron Howard to take over as director of Han Solo movie after creative shake-up
- Prince Harry: 'Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen?'
- Coal company sues HBO's John Oliver for defamation
- Camp Firewood counselors reunite in 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' trailer
- Zayn Malik has been profiled by airport security — but he's not angry about it
A Star Is Born: Randy Jackson turns 61 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
In the entertainment game, whether you're a comedian, an actor or a musician, performing is performing. There are things you have to know to move through this jungle, and the people at the top are there because they're really, really good.
Randy Jackson, 2010
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Randy Jackson sounds off on all things 'American Idol'