Adele surprises London firefighters after deadly Grenfell Tower fire

Superstar Adele popped in to say "Hello" to a team of Chelsea firefighters Monday.
The Grammy-winning singer made a surprise visit to the London borough's fire brigade to show her support for those battling the caustic Grenfell Tower blaze that is believed to have killed 79 people.
The London Fire Brigade shared photos of her visit on Twitter on Tuesday morning, saying that she had a cup of tea at the firehouse.
"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us,” station manager Ben King told the Associated Press. "So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: 'Hi, I'm Adele.'"
Firefighter Rob Petty called the singer "wonderfully grounded and caring."
The firefighters battled the 24-story inferno at the residential tower on June 14. Numerous residents were trapped in the flaming building, and scores are confirmed dead while others are missing and presumed dead. Service workers are continuing their recovery operations with a range of equipment and specially trained search dogs.
Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson Prince William are also among the other high-profile Londoners to show their support in the wake of the devastating fire. The royals visited victims near the site on Friday, and the future king notably broke protocol when he comforted a grieving woman who hadn't heard from her husband since the fire broke out, according to the Daily Mail. They also met with first-responders, local residents and representatives.
Britain held a moment of silence for the victims Monday, with emergency service responders bowing their heads in respect.
