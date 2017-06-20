Adele surprises London firefighters after deadly Grenfell Tower fire

Superstar Adele popped in to say "Hello" to a team of Chelsea firefighters Monday.

The Grammy-winning singer made a surprise visit to the London borough's fire brigade to show her support for those battling the caustic Grenfell Tower blaze that is believed to have killed 79 people.

The London Fire Brigade shared photos of her visit on Twitter on Tuesday morning, saying that she had a cup of tea at the firehouse.

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us,” station manager Ben King told the Associated Press. "So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: 'Hi, I'm Adele.'"

Firefighter Rob Petty called the singer "wonderfully grounded and caring."