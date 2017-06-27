Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts
Alec Baldwin to continue lampooning Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live'
|Libby Hill
Good news for fans of "Saturday Night Live." Alec Baldwin confirmed to CNN on Monday that he will reprise his famous impression of President Trump when the sketch-comedy series returns for Season 43 in the fall.
"Yeah, we're going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it," Baldwin said during an interview promoting his upcoming film, "Blind."
Baldwin's depiction of the president did not go unnoticed by Trump, who called the actor "a disaster" and the long-running "SNL" series "a failing show" during a January interview with Sean Hannity.
Season 42 of "Saturday Night Live" boasted the show's highest ratings in 22 years.
Despite the yuuuuuge news, Baldwin cautioned that his return to "SNL" will be "a couple celery sticks" as opposed to "a whole meal."
Maybe Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer will be able to pick up the slack come fall.