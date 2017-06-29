Corinne Olympios closes the door on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Looks as if Corinne Olympios is done with "Bachelor in Paradise": Done with investigating it, done with being a victim of it, done with being on it.

Also, done talking about it.

"My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction," she said Thursday in a statement to The Times via her rep, referring to a drunken, sexually charged incident involving her and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson on the first day of "Paradise" taping in Mexico.

"My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4," Olympios explained, reiterating that she hadn't made any complaints or accusations about the production-stopping incident or anyone associated with it.

After Warner Bros. announced June 20 that its internal investigation found no misconduct, despite complaints reportedly lodged by a couple of "Bachelor in Paradise" producers, Olympios' attorney promised to continue an inquiry on her behalf with the help of "multiple new witnesses."

Olympios also revisited her June 14 comments about being "a victim" experiencing her "worst nightmare."

"I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired," she said in her statement.

Olympios' assertion that she was a victim came shortly after Jackson issued a statement that threatened legal action and said his character had been "assassinated ... with false claims and malicious accusations."

Earlier this week, Jackson sat down with E! News to give his take on what happened June 4, which he described as "probably one of the wildest nights" of his life. "The human race failed the hell out of me," he said about the aftermath, in which he was accused of sexual activity without consent.

On Thursday, after Olympios' statement came out, Jackson tweeted a quote from "The Godfather":