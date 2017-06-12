'Bachelor in Paradise' halts production over 'allegations of misconduct'

"Bachelor in Paradise" has halted production over "allegations of misconduct" on the set.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

The incident is rumored to have involved contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, who became inebriated during the first day of production in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. A producer is said to have witnessed their escalating raunchy encounter in a pool and is believed to have filed a third-party complaint about it.

The show, which brings together previous contestants from its marquee reality series “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette," is currently in its fourth season.

It is still unclear how the allegations will affect the Aug. 8 premiere of the show.