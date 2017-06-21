Hear Simon Cowell's all-star charity version of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' for Grenfell Tower victims

A new recording of Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” featuring 50 musicians was released Wednesday, with proceeds from sales and streaming earmarked to benefit victims of last week’s Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed 79 people and left hundreds homeless.

The project was spearheaded by "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell and features Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, One Direction’s Liam Payne and others collectively performing as Artists for Grenfell.

The track was recorded over three days at a London studio just half a mile from the Grenfell Tower public housing project. Proceeds will be distributed through the London Community Foundation. Donations can also be made through the Artists for Grenfell website.

Cowell said he was moved to instigate the recording after being “heartbroken” by the tragedy.

Other participants include Nile Rodgers, James Blunt, Bastille and Stormzy.