Bruce Springsteen might be Broadway-bound
|Libby Hill
The Boss may be on his way to becoming a Broadway baby.
The New York Post reported Friday that Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut with an eight-week stint at the Walter Kerr Theatre this fall.
Representatives for Springsteen had no comment for The Times when questioned about the rumor on Friday.
The 975-seat theater has been empty since "Amélie," the Broadway musical adaptation of the 2001 French film, closed in May.
According to the Post, Springsteen will perform five times a week, likely beginning the run in November.
The reports have also left fans theorizing as to the potential for a Springsteen stage musical along the lines of "Jersey Boys" or "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."