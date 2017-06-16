Bruce Springsteen might be Broadway-bound

The Boss may be on his way to becoming a Broadway baby.

The New York Post reported Friday that Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut with an eight-week stint at the Walter Kerr Theatre this fall.

Representatives for Springsteen had no comment for The Times when questioned about the rumor on Friday.

The 975-seat theater has been empty since "Amélie," the Broadway musical adaptation of the 2001 French film, closed in May.

According to the Post, Springsteen will perform five times a week, likely beginning the run in November.

The reports have also left fans theorizing as to the potential for a Springsteen stage musical along the lines of "Jersey Boys" or "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."