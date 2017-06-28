Cartoon Network sets 'OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes' premiere date

K.O. strives to be a top-notch hero in "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes."

Are you ready for tips on how to be a hero? Cartoon Network has announced that "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes" will premiere Aug. 1.

"OK K.O.!" centers on the young and optimistic K.O., who dreams of becoming the greatest hero ever. Hopefully, having a super-powered mom and spending his days at Lakewood Plaza, a sort of strip mall for heroes that is repeatedly under the threat of destruction by a super villain, will help K.O. make his dream a reality.

With references to leveling up and transformation sequences, the influence of video games in the world of "OK K.O.!" is undeniable. In fact, K.O. originally made his debut in the mobile game "OK K.O.! Lakewood Plaza Turbo," and a new console game, "OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes," is due out in the fall.

The show's voice cast includes Courtenay Taylor as K.O., Kate Flannery as his mom, Carol, Ashly Burch as Enid and David Herman as Mr. Gar. "OK K.O.!" creator Ian Jones-Quartey voices Rad.

"OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes" will have a special one-hour premiere Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Watch a new clip from the show below.