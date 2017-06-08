Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Twitter is a celebrity's best friend during today's Comey hearing
- Phil Collins is recovering from a late-night fall and has canceled some tour dates
- Netflix's 'Chasing Coral' trailer shows devastating effects of global warming
- For late-night TV, Comey's looming hearing was like Christmas Eve
- Her boots are still made for walkin': Happy birthday, Nancy Sinatra!
Grab the popcorn: Celebs are celebrating #ComeyDay in full force
|Los Angeles Times Staff
It's not every day that a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing preempts daytime programming, and former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony is drawing just as much social media shock and awe as one might expect.
All ears are on Washington, but eyes are on Twitter, where some celebrities were anxious to weigh in on the latest political spectacle.