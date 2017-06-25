Chicago's Chance the Rapper gave a fiery, seemingly off-the-cuff speech at the BET Awards on Sunday night in which he chastised the legal system, Chicago Public Schools and U.S. government.

Chance was receiving the gala's humanitarian award, an acknowledgement of the funds he has raised and donated for Chicago schools. When the artist born Chancelor Bennett took the stage at downtown's Microsoft Theater, he said he hadn't prepared a speech. Still, he rattled off a few talking points, all of them to rapturous applause.

He said he wanted to "tell everybody in this government that y'all need to let everybody out of jail for selling weed before y'all start making it legal," and then added, "I was going to tell the Chicago public school system to not take out a loan from Chase Bank when they know that our schools are planning on failing in our district."

Next, the artist singled out the criminal justice system, alluding no doubt to the lack of punishments given out in instances of alleged police brutality. "I was going to tell those judges that we just need a conviction," he said.

Chance stated that at age 24 it "feels a little early to get something like this," adding, "my God doesn't make mistakes, and I like to think that he's putting this enormous pressure on me to see how I react." He pledged to be a better person and father and to help those beyond his community.

Chance's speech was preceded by a clip of former first lady Michelle Obama.

Said Obama, "We are so incredibly proud of you, Chance. We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper. It has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways. In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big, bright spotlight that follows him around and he's shining it on young people in our hometown of Chicago."

