Corinne Olympios' team promises 'multiple new witnesses' in its 'Bachelor in Paradise' inquiry

Though Warner Bros. is satisfied with the results of its internal investigation of alleged misconduct on the set of "Bachelor in Paradise," cast member Corinne Olympios' attorney says her team is continuing with its own inquiry.

"It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred," said Martin D. Singer, the "Bachelor" alumna's attorney, in a statement issued Tuesday.

"Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard," Singer said.

Warner Bros. said Tuesday that it was restarting "Bachelor in Paradise" production after an investigation into alleged misconduct June 4 on location in Mexico came up empty-handed. An outside law firm assisted in the internal investigation. The studio said in a statement that it would not release the video that was key in its production shutdown.

"[T]he tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy," the studio said.

The incident that set off the complaint allegedly involved contestants Olympios and DeMario Jackson. A source told the Los Angeles Times that the two had gotten "extremely drunk" and had a raunchy encounter in the resort pool while cameras were rolling.

Jackson issued a statement last Wednesday saying his family name and his character had been "assassinated" after news went public that production had been suspended.

Olympios, in her own statement that same day, said, "I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened ... Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place."

According to Singer, "multiple complaints" from "Paradise" producers and crew members prompted the shutdown. “It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone," he said.

Warner Bros. said Tuesday that it planned to implement "certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Three former cast members told People on Tuesday that as the series restarted, producers were scrambling to fill out the cast, which would include some new players who hadn't been part of the original contestant roster.