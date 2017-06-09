Enjoy 'Fargo' while you can — Season 3 might be the end for the FX series

Ewan McGregor, left, is a parking lot mogul, Michael Stuhlbarg his right hand and David Thewlis a threatening business associate in the new season of FX's "Fargo."

FX's wintry drama "Fargo" wraps up its third season June 21 and the season finale could be the series' swan song.

Network CEO John Landgraf recently told the Hollywood Reporter that unless creator Noah Hawley had an idea for Season 4, he didn't see the show continuing.

Hawley confirmed at a panel at ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday that, as of now, he doesn't have an idea. Although he said he loves telling stories in this world, he noted that there were only so many to be told — with the attendant accents, crimes and settings — and didn't want the show to repeat itself. He told the audience to enjoy that final hour "because it might be the last."

Also appearing on the panel were Season 3 actors Michael Stuhlbarg and Mary McDonnell, who both effusively praised the writing on the series.

McDonnell, who will also be taking part in a "Battlestar Galactica" reunion at the festival Saturday, said she was attracted to her role as widow Ruby Goldfarb because the writing "popped right off the page." And Stuhlbarg — who portrays Sy Feltz, the right-hand man to Ewan McGregor's "Parking Lot King" Emmit Stussy — called the scripts "exquisite." And of the famous "Fargo" accent, he said with a smile, "once you learn it, it's really hard to let it go."