Feel like the world is ending? The latest trailer for 'It Comes at Night' suggests what is to come

“Paranoia is just a kind of awareness, and awareness is just another form of love.”

Not many films would want to cite a quotation from Charles Manson as part of their ad campaign, but “It Comes at Night” is apparently an unusual film. Its latest trailer includes onscreen quotations attributed to Manson, Sylvia Plath, Aristotle and T.S. Eliot.

Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo and Kelvin Harrison Jr. portray a family struggling to adapt to life in the aftermath of some cataclysmic event. Gas masks, ammunition and a mounting dread have become part of their routine when they cross paths with another family, played by Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough, looking to protect their own infant son. A small experiment in sharing and mutual understanding soon gives way to something much darker.

“It Comes at Night” is written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, who won the grand jury prize at the South by Southwest Film Festival for his 2015 debut, “Krisha.” Like that film, “It Comes at Night” makes the most of limited means, as the new flick takes place in essentially one location and draws much of its suspense from what is not seen rather than what is.

Having premiered to raves at the recent Overlook Film Festival, “It Comes at Night” may prove to be the movie for anyone recently feeling as if the end of the world is here and wondering what comes next.

A24 will release "It Comes at Night" on June 9.