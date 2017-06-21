Watch Chris Cornell's final music video made before his death

The final music video made by Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell before his death in May was released Tuesday in conjunction with his wish that it go out on World Refugee Day to highlight issues facing refugees around the globe.

“The Promise” was written for and used in the film of the same name starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, detailing the final days of the Ottoman Empire and addressing the Armenian Genocide of the early 20th century.

The video, directed by Meiert Avis and Stefan Smith, intermingles footage of refugees in various parts of the world with Cornell singing and accompanying himself on guitar.

At the time the single was released in March, Cornell said, “‘The Promise’ to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it’s also about shining a light on more recent atrocities."