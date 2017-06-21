Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Mary-Louise Parker's nanny arrested for illegally withdrawing funds
- Late-night turns up the heat on Sean Spicer
- Watch Chris Cornell's final music video made before his death
- 'Downton Abbey' movie production slated for 2018
- 'Supernatural' universe celebrates word of 'Wayward Daughters' spin-off
- 'Star Wars' Han Solo movie loses directors due to 'creative differences'
- Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting -- and here are 5 reasons why we wish he wouldn't
- Sen. Kamala Harris' Spotify playlist proves she has great taste
Watch Chris Cornell's final music video made before his death
|Randy Lewis
The final music video made by Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell before his death in May was released Tuesday in conjunction with his wish that it go out on World Refugee Day to highlight issues facing refugees around the globe.
“The Promise” was written for and used in the film of the same name starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, detailing the final days of the Ottoman Empire and addressing the Armenian Genocide of the early 20th century.
The video, directed by Meiert Avis and Stefan Smith, intermingles footage of refugees in various parts of the world with Cornell singing and accompanying himself on guitar.
At the time the single was released in March, Cornell said, “‘The Promise’ to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it’s also about shining a light on more recent atrocities."
"Unfortunately, the words 'never again' seem like just words when we recall these mass executions of the 20th century, as well as renewed racism and prejudice around the world," Cornell said. "Even in the U.S., the warning signs -- isolating groups based on race and religion -- are evident. We really need to tell these stories and keep telling them in as many different ways as we can."
Eric Esrailian, producer of “The Promise” film and co-manager for Survival Pictures, said: “Although it is bittersweet because Chris filmed his performance in Brooklyn, N.Y., shortly before his passing, he wanted his video to be released on World Refugee Day, and he was passionate about helping people through this project.
"True to Chris’s charitable spirit, he made a commitment to donate all of his proceeds from 'The Promise' to support refugees and children, and to further the conversation about the refugee crisis the world continues to endure,” Esrailian added.
Cornell died May 17 following a Soundgarden performance in Detroit. The Wayne County medical examiner initially ruled his death suicide by hanging and later concluded that “drugs did not contribute to his death.”
Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, said she suspected prescription medication played a role in his death because he told her on the night of the performance he might have accidentally taken too much Ativan, an anti-anxiety medication.