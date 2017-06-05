The 5 duets you need to see from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert (plus one good cry)

Was it One Love Manchester or the Grammy Awards?

Sunday's benefit show, assembled quickly in reaction to the deadly suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's May 22 Manchester Arena concert, brought a mix of talents together in combinations that would be right at home on the annual music awards broadcast. (The Times' Mikael Wood called the concert "a moving expression of resilience.")

There were solo performances from Katy Perry and Justin Bieber, and Oasis' Liam Gallagher took the mike with the backing of Coldplay (and without brother Noel). But a number of artists teamed up on duets designed to strike emotional chords with the crowd at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England, and those worldwide via multiple outlets.

Grande took it down a notch in sit-down songs with Miley Cyrus and Victoria Monet, asked "Where Is the Love?" with the Black Eyed Peas and delivered "The Way" with boyfriend Mac Miller in the one traditional pairing (they had recorded the tune together). Meanwhile, Cyrus got "Happy" with Pharrell Williams.

Watch the concert in full above or select duets below. And go all the way to the bottom for a good cry as the petite Grande, alone on stage with nothing but her high pony tail and her lyrics, commands the crowd with an emotional rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."