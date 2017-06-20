Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Foo Fighters unveil a new album and California music festival
|Emily Mae Czachor
Foo Fighters announced Tuesday that their ninth studio album, "Concrete and Gold," is set for Sept. 15 release via Roswell/RSA Records.
The rock band also revealed a lengthy set of fall tour dates, including Cal Jam 17, a jam-packed one-day festival taking place Oct. 7 in San Bernardino.
In addition to Foo Fighters, the lineup for Cal Jam 17 -- curated by lead singer Dave Grohl and his bandmates -- includes Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice and Bob Mould, among others. The festival will also feature campgrounds, carnival rides, a water park, attractions and a mobile recording studio.
The event's name is reminiscent of the California Jam, a festival of sorts that showcased rock heavyweights such as Black Sabbath, Heart, Aerosmith and Deep Purple and was held in Southern California in 1974 and 1978.
Featuring the new song "Run," "Concrete and Gold" is the follow-up to Foo Fighters' 2014 studio album "Sonic Highways." The album is available for pre-order in digital, CD and vinyl formats. (For the diehard fan, there's also an assortment of merchandise bundles, some of which offer Foo Fighters-themed socks and a Russian nesting doll set -- as long as you're willing to shell out at least $150.)
Foo Fighters will begin their fall tour on Oct. 12 with a show in Washington, D.C. Capital One is handling an exclusive pre-sale for both Cal Jam and Foo Fighters' North American tour starting June 26. Regular tour tickets will go on sale June 29, except for the band's Nov. 8 show in Champaign, Ill., which will go on sale July 13.
The band's full tour dates are here. And here's the tracking listing for "Concrete and Gold":
- T-Shirt
- Run
- Make It Right
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- La Dee Da
- Dirty Water
- Arrows
- Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
- Sunday Rain
- The Line
- Concrete and Gold