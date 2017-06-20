Foo Fighters unveil a new album and California music festival

Foo Fighters announced Tuesday that their ninth studio album, "Concrete and Gold," is set for Sept. 15 release via Roswell/RSA Records.

The rock band also revealed a lengthy set of fall tour dates, including Cal Jam 17, a jam-packed one-day festival taking place Oct. 7 in San Bernardino.

In addition to Foo Fighters, the lineup for Cal Jam 17 -- curated by lead singer Dave Grohl and his bandmates -- includes Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice and Bob Mould, among others. The festival will also feature campgrounds, carnival rides, a water park, attractions and a mobile recording studio.

The event's name is reminiscent of the California Jam, a festival of sorts that showcased rock heavyweights such as Black Sabbath, Heart, Aerosmith and Deep Purple and was held in Southern California in 1974 and 1978.