'Bachelor in Paradise' investigation finds no misconduct; production to resume

"The Bachelor" franchise is headed back to paradise.

More than a week since allegations of misconduct halted production of "Bachelor in Paradise," Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that it had concluded its investigation of the accusations, including relevant footage, and determined no wrongdoing had taken place.

Warner Bros. released a statement that read:

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly.

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.

"Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

The incident in question took place in a swimming pool and involved contestants Corinne Olympios, from Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," and DeMario Jackson, from the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," and took place on June 4, the first day of filming for the upcoming season of "Bachelor in Paraside."

The following day, a producer who witnessed the interaction filed a third-party complaint to Warner Bros., alleging workplace misconduct, a source told The Times last week.

After details of what purportedly happened on set began to surface, both Olympios and Jackson spoke out.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened," Olympios said in a statement last week released by publicist Stan Rosenfield.

"Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," her statement continued.

Jackson fiercely defended himself to the press, suggesting that his character was being impugned.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," Jackson said last week in a statement released by his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn.

ABC and members of Bachelor Nation seem eager to put the scandal behind them and resume filming on the season.

"We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC," a spokesperson for ABC told The Times in a statement.

Others turned to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.