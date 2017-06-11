Halsey tops Billboard 200 album chart, making her first female to accomplish that in 2017

The pop singer Halsey has scored her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

"Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," the second LP from the 22-year-old singer born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, sold 106,000 equivalent album units in the week since its June 2 release, a figure that includes streaming-equivalent sales. Of that total figure, 76,000 were traditional album sales.

In between "Hopeless" and her 2015 debut, "Badlands," Halsey sang on the Chainsmokers' hit single "Closer," which led Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for 12 weeks beginning in September.

"Hopeless Fountain Kingdom" is also the first album by a woman to lead the Billboard 200 in 2017 (a feat last accomplished by Lady Gaga's "Joanne" last November).