Holy Wars debut 'I Can't Feel A Thing' video
|August Brown
Holy Wars is a new, noise-drenched electro-pop band from L.A. With only a forthcoming EP ("Mother") to its name, the combo already has a distinctly heavy synth-rock sound that's somewhere between Siouxsie and Suicide with a modern production sheen.
Also, a rarity for a young band, Holy Wars already has an arresting visual aesthetic that should cut through the din of other goth-inclined local rock and electronic acts.
"Mother" comes out June 30, and the band will celebrate with a set at the Hi-Hat on June 29. In the meantime, you can watch its debut new video for "I Can't Feel A Thing" above.