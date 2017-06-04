Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin on Trump photo controversy: 'He picked the wrong redhead'
- Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will air in the U.S. on Sunday
- Lorde tells of graceless nights in new party track 'Perfect Places'
- Megyn Kelly says she'll ask Putin directly about allegations of election meddling
How the Golden Age of the multiplex is evolving into something new ... and old
|Los Angeles Times
The golden age of the multiplex is in the past. Or is it? Theater owners are luring a new generation with upgraded screens, seats and snacks. Even with rising prices — not to mention tech distractions and rude patrons — we still fall for that old cinema magic. Join us as our reporters and critics explore the past, present and future of moviegoing.