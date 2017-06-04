MOVIES
Can America's moviegoing habit be saved? The past, present and uncertain future of the multiplex
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Movies

How the Golden Age of the multiplex is evolving into something new ... and old

Los Angeles Times
Morgan Gerlach, left, and Natalie Gold recline in living room-style theater seats at the AMC Santa Monica 7. (Christina House / For The Times)
Morgan Gerlach, left, and Natalie Gold recline in living room-style theater seats at the AMC Santa Monica 7. (Christina House / For The Times)

The golden age of the multiplex is in the past. Or is it? Theater owners are luring a new generation with upgraded screens, seats and snacks. Even with rising prices — not to mention tech distractions and rude patrons — we still fall for that old cinema magic. Join us as our reporters and critics explore the past, present and future of moviegoing.

Read more

A look at the past, present and future of moviegoing. (Debrocke / ClassicStock / Getty Images; Peter and Maria Hoey /Los Angeles Times)
A look at the past, present and future of moviegoing. (Debrocke / ClassicStock / Getty Images; Peter and Maria Hoey /Los Angeles Times)

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
74°