James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' goes on in London following attacks — with minor modification

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden is retooling his opening monologue in the wake of the recent London Bridge attacks when he broadcasts his CBS show from London this week.

“This is not an afraid place,” producer Ben Winston told Deadline, noting that headlines about London “reeling” from the weekend attacks were exaggerated. (“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver made a similar point.)

Winston and producer Rob Crabbe said that Corden's intro change “is no big deal and sounds more impressive in print than it actually is.”

The host, who will be broadcasting across the pond Tuesday through Thursday, is set to address “how proud we are to be in a city we all love so much.”

Other than that modification, the show will go on as planned and will feature Carpool Karaoke with singer Ed Sheeran and a “Mary Poppins” adaptation of “Crosswalk the Musical.” His guests will include Kit Harington, Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Russell Brand, Anthony Joshua, David Beckham and Emily Blunt, with musical guests Kings of Leon and Harry Styles.

The show has set up its studio in Central Hall Westminster, near Westminster Abbey, which was being used as a polling place during a snap election.