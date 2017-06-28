Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely welcome baby Jack

Jack Oscar Statham was born Saturday and clocked in at 8.8 pounds, according to Huntington-Whitely, who shared a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand grasping what we presume are her beautifully manicured fingers.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jason Statham are parents to a baby son, the new mom announced Wednesday on Instagram.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 30, and the "Expendables" actor, 49, started dating after meeting on the set of "Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon" in 2010. They got engaged over the holidays in 2015 but haven't married yet.

Conveniently, Statham might be uniquely equipped as a helpful dad, if his work in "The Fast and the Furious" is any indication. The actor reminded us of his babysitting skills Monday when he posted an uncut version of that movie's baby-fight scene on Facebook, with a shorter version — see it below — on Instagram.

Hey, Mama Rosie, looks as if you have the all-clear for a moms' night out whenever you need one ...