Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha talked after his hug-snub (but they still didn't hug)

Hey, Kesha fans: It wasn't her, it was him.

Jerry Seinfeld's amusing refusal to hug Kesha when she approached him with open arms — while he was doing an on-camera red-carpet interview Monday night — wasn't personal. He just had no clue who the 30-year-old pop star was.

"When you get to be my age, and you've done a couple things, you have your own reality. And my reality, I don't hug a total stranger," he told "Extra" in a lighthearted interview at a lunch event Thursday in New York. "I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere."

" 'Hug' is not first moment of a human, two humans," the 63-year-old small-screen veteran said.

Seinfeld had a related pro tip: The TV only works one way, and he can't see out. In addition to not knowing "everyone," he doesn't know every pop star (even the ones who have very devoted fans).

"I'm sure I would have liked her," he said, "but I need to know, who are you?"

However, Seinfeld told "Extra's" A.J. Calloway, Kesha "was very nice about it. We laughed about it."

"Did you?" asked Calloway, who actually did snag a hug or two along the way.

"Yes!" the comic confirmed.

"Did you hug her afterwards?"

"No!" said Seinfeld. "No."