Jessica Chastain weds Italian count Gian Luca Passi di Preposulo

Jessica Chastain is a married lady.

The Oscar-nominated actress wed her Italian beau, Gian Luca Passi di Preposulo, in his native country over the weekend.

The bride and groom tied the knot outdoors Saturday at the di Preposulo family's 17th century estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso, just north of Venice, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The property has been in his family since the 1800s.

The guest list boasted several celebrities, including Chastain's "Interstellar" co-star Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman, "The Huntsman: Winter's War" co-star Emily Blunt, "Zero Dark Thirty" actor Edgar Ramirez and several Italian socialites who were spotted at pre-wedding festivities, E! News reported.

Chastain's "The Help" co-star Octavia Spencer sent her congratulations via Instagram, posting a photo of the redheaded actress in her bridal regalia and writing that she hated missing the big day "but know I couldn't be more thrilled for you!!!!"

According to People, the ultra-private actress, 40, has been dating the Moncler executive, who is of noble Italian ancestry and is a real-life count, since 2012.