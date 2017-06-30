Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art
'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki thanks firefighters after wildfire destroyed his home
|Nardine Saad
"The Big Bang Theory's" Johnny Galecki had much love for the firefighters who snuffed out the blaze that destroyed his Santa Margarita home.
The TV star, who plays Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS sitcom, returned to San Luis Obispo County where his sprawling getaway once stood and shared an image of himself hugging a firefighter, thanking him for his service.
"Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe," Galecki wrote on Instagram. "Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger"
Galecki, 42, was not home when the Hill fire engulfed the hideaway on Monday.
"My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile," the "Roseanne" alum said in a statement to TMZ.
"It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything, it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger."
The blaze, one of many burning in Southern California, is 95% contained, and crews continued work on containment and hot spots Friday, Cal Fire SLO said. Four homes, including Galecki's, were burned in the wildfire, which ignited around 3:30 p.m. Monday and consumed nearly 1,600 acres.