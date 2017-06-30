'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki thanks firefighters after wildfire destroyed his home

"The Big Bang Theory's" Johnny Galecki had much love for the firefighters who snuffed out the blaze that destroyed his Santa Margarita home.

The TV star, who plays Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS sitcom, returned to San Luis Obispo County where his sprawling getaway once stood and shared an image of himself hugging a firefighter, thanking him for his service.

"Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe," Galecki wrote on Instagram. "Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger"