Johnny Galecki's ranch home burns in San Luis Obispo's Hill fire

"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki has lost a home in the Hill fire burning in San Luis Obispo.

The wildfire, which scorched nearly 1,600 acres and forced residents to evacuate about 100 homes, was about 60% contained Tuesday. It burned down the actor's large ranch home and another property on the estate on Monday, according to Variety.

No one was harmed and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo tweeted that evacuation orders would be lifted after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sitcom star was not home when the wildfire engulfed the hideaway. His representative told Variety that he had not yet seen the property but would return when the fire was completely contained. The cause of the fire, which ignited around 3:30 p.m. Monday, is still under investigation.

"My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile," the 42-year-old "Roseanne" alum said in a statement to TMZ.

"It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything, it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."

Galecki and his "Big Bang" co-stars are among the highest-paid actors in television. The CBS sitcom has already been renewed for its 11th and 12th seasons.

The actor's representatives did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.