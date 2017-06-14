Justin Bieber dodges projectile onstage after admitting he doesn't know the words to 'Despacito'

Justin Bieber's español isn't so good, and his recollection of lyrics appears to be getting worse.

The pop star, who is the featured vocalist on the remix of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's summer chart-topper "Despacito," admitted to fans that he doesn't know the words and can't sing the hit by himself.

"I can't do 'Despacito,'" Bieber told the crowd at Sweden's Summerburst Festival over the weekend. "I don't even know it… I can’t do it."

But the concert-goers weren't having it. One was captured on video throwing an object at the 23-year-old singer, just missing his head. (Several reports claimed it was a water bottle.)

"Don't throw things at me, please," he said.