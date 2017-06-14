Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Judd Apatow and DGA blast Sony plan to release 'clean versions' of films
- Bob Dylan accused of stealing parts of his Nobel lecture from SparkNotes
- Southern, small and 'Looney': Late-night TV takes on Jeff Sessions
- Ariana Grande to become Manchester's first honorary citizen
- Shannen Doherty's husband settles case with actress' former managers
- Tinashe sparks debate with 'colorism' comment
- Hollywood's obsession with the afterlife continues with 'Flatliners'
- Katy Perry says she'll stop ripping on Taylor Swift
Justin Bieber dodges projectile onstage after admitting he doesn't know the words to 'Despacito'
|Nardine Saad
Justin Bieber's español isn't so good, and his recollection of lyrics appears to be getting worse.
The pop star, who is the featured vocalist on the remix of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's summer chart-topper "Despacito," admitted to fans that he doesn't know the words and can't sing the hit by himself.
"I can't do 'Despacito,'" Bieber told the crowd at Sweden's Summerburst Festival over the weekend. "I don't even know it… I can’t do it."
But the concert-goers weren't having it. One was captured on video throwing an object at the 23-year-old singer, just missing his head. (Several reports claimed it was a water bottle.)
"Don't throw things at me, please," he said.
The Latin dance track has been sitting pretty at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is the first primarily Spanish-language track to reach that spot since 1996's "Macarena."
But Bieber's admissions are surprising given that the "Sorry" singer was the one who approached Fonsi to appear on the track, which was originally recorded with Daddy Yankee, and to sing his parts in Spanish.
"He hears the song and he loves it — he sees how people react — and says, 'I need to be a part of this movement,'" the Latin Grammy-winning Fonsi told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. "But then, to my surprise, I hear the first chorus and it's him singing in Spanish! I definitely didn’t tell him to do that.”
However, it's not the first time the Biebs has admitted to not knowing the words. At another concert in May, he said he sings "Dorito" and "burrito" in place of the titular lyric, which sparked a backlash about racial insensitivity.