From Aretha to Beyoncé, Sen. Kamala Harris' Spotify playlist proves she has great taste

To celebrate June being African-American Music Appreciation Month, California Sen. Kamala Harris just released a Spotify playlist that pays homage to pivotal black musicians of the last century.

"Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world," Harris said in a statement to the Huffington Post. "Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond."

Sen. Harris' self-curated playlist is something of a greatest-hits compilation. Titled "#AAMAM - All Time Favorites," it features 45 songs from artists both iconic (Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Prince, the Notorious B.I.G.) and nearly so (Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Janelle Monáe).

Check out the full playlist below: