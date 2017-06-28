Karoondinha music fest, featuring Chance the Rapper and John Legend, is canceled

The summer of troubled music festivals has claimed another victim.

The latest casualty is the Karoondinha Music & Arts Festival, a family-friendly event in Pennsylvania that had booked several high-profile acts, including Chance the Rapper, Paramore, John Legend, the Roots and Odesza for its July debut.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Karoondinha Music & Arts Festival will not take place during the scheduled dates of July 20-23, 2017," organizers said in a statement.

"Our entire team has been working tirelessly to have the event take place as planned, but have found it necessary to reschedule. We are fully committed to returning and are working to confirm alternate dates and arrangements."

The widely promoted fest had hoped to draw around 25,000 to 30,000 fans for its first installment. But organizers admitted that sales were nowhere near that goal, and after needed sponsorships failed to materialize, the owners chose to cancel.

"I think what we've learned in all of this is that the key part of putting on a successful festival is having a sustainable business model, which we obviously didn't have going into this," organizer Paul Rallis told Billboard.

In an echo of the recent meltdown at Pemberton Festival, organizers were also tentative about how, exactly, they'd be refunding fans. Rallis added that “we are looking at that next and have to have some other discussions on what that process will turn out to be.”

The cancellation comes after debacles at Fyre Festival and Pemberton, which drew social media ridicule and lawsuits from around the music industry.