ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Politics

Kathy Griffin on Trump photo controversy: 'He picked the wrong redhead'

Nardine Saad

He picked the wrong redhead... I'm going to make fun of the president,, and I'm going to make fun of him more now. I'm under a Secret Service investigation, and I get what I am. I'm the shiny object. I'm the shiny object so that nobody's talking about his FBI investigation. ... I screwed up, [but] I'm not laying down for this. I'm going to make fun of him and the housewives and the Kardashians.

Comedian Kathy Griffin during Friday's news conference

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
68°