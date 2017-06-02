Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin will address the Trump photo scandal that has engulfed her this week
- Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will air in the U.S. on Sunday
- Lorde tells of graceless nights in new party track 'Perfect Places'
- Megyn Kelly says she'll ask Putin directly about allegations of election meddling
Kathy Griffin on Trump photo controversy: 'He picked the wrong redhead'
|Nardine Saad
He picked the wrong redhead... I'm going to make fun of the president,, and I'm going to make fun of him more now. I'm under a Secret Service investigation, and I get what I am. I'm the shiny object. I'm the shiny object so that nobody's talking about his FBI investigation. ... I screwed up, [but] I'm not laying down for this. I'm going to make fun of him and the housewives and the Kardashians.
Comedian Kathy Griffin during Friday's news conference