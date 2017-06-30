KCON adds more artists to 2017 bill

Fans at KCON in L.A. in 2016.

A new slate of artists has been added to KCON, the K-Pop (otherwise known as Korean pop) and South Korean culture expo in Los Angeles.

Cosmic Girls, Heize and Seventeen will join an already-packed lineup from across the K-Pop world. They join mainstays Vixx, Astro, Girls' Day, NCT 127 and SF9.

Cosmic Girls is a Korean-Chinese mixed group that released its debut full-length album this month. Heize is a South Korean rapper with a pair of promising mini-albums to her name. Seventeen is a boy band whose EP "Carat" made major waves stateside, followed by well-received EPs and a full-length album, "Love & Letter."

The concert takes place Aug. 18-20 at Staples Center and draws close to 120,000 fans.