Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art
- Beyoncé and Jay Z either named their twins or went on a random trademark binge
- Comic-Con will stay in San Diego through 2021
- Olivia de Havilland sues FX over 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park to leave 'Hawaii Five-0'
- '#bandsnotbrands': Kylie and Kendall Jenner still under fire for vintage T-shirt fiasco
KCON adds more artists to 2017 bill
|August Brown
A new slate of artists has been added to KCON, the K-Pop (otherwise known as Korean pop) and South Korean culture expo in Los Angeles.
Cosmic Girls, Heize and Seventeen will join an already-packed lineup from across the K-Pop world. They join mainstays Vixx, Astro, Girls' Day, NCT 127 and SF9.
Cosmic Girls is a Korean-Chinese mixed group that released its debut full-length album this month. Heize is a South Korean rapper with a pair of promising mini-albums to her name. Seventeen is a boy band whose EP "Carat" made major waves stateside, followed by well-received EPs and a full-length album, "Love & Letter."
The concert takes place Aug. 18-20 at Staples Center and draws close to 120,000 fans.