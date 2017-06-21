Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly hire surrogate to carry third child

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have reportedly taken the next step to expand their brood — without Kardashian getting pregnant herself.

The 36-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the rapper will hire a surrogate to carry their third child, according to several reports out Wednesday.

Per TMZ, the couple has hired a gestational surrogate through an agency and agreed to pay her $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500. Stipulations about multiples, the carrier losing reproductive organs and what she is and isn't allowed to do following embryo implantation and during the pregnancy — such as refraining from smoking, drinking, drugs, restricting intercourse, avoiding hot tubs and limiting caffeine and avoiding certain food — are also in the agreement. (It should be noted that most of those recommendations are usually given to pregnant women anyway.)

The couple would "assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child ... that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects," TMZ said, and is also required to place a $68,850 deposit with the agency.

E! Online, whose E! television arm broadcasts Kardashian's reality show, and People also confirmed reports that the Wests used an agency to hire a surrogate. A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.

The social media star, whose urgency to have more children heightened after her traumatic 2015 armed robbery, has been considering using a surrogate since doctors told her would be unsafe for her to carry another child. The mother of two — daughter North is 4 and son Saint is 1 — has been vocal about her two complicated pregnancies as she suffered from placenta accreta during the last two deliveries. A third pregnancy could potentially be life-threatening, her doctors said.

In an April episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 36-year-old revealed that she underwent a procedure to improve her ability to carry another child, but it was unsuccessful.

"After talking to Kanye … I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality,” she said. “Whatever is meant to be will be."