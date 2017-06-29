Kylie and Kendall Jenner want to sell you an old Tupac shirt -- for $125

The daughters of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and gold-medal Olympian Caitlyn Jenner debuted vintage T-shirts in their Kendall + Kylie online store Wednesday featuring graphics of the Jenners stamped onto iconic music-related images.

Stylish business moguls Kylie and Kendall Jenner have revealed a new strategy to build their fashion empire: recycling.

As disconcerting as it may be to see a Kendall Jenner selfie emblazoned over the art for Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," it's nothing compared with the bikini shot of Kylie Jenner plastered over a Tupac memorial T-shirt.

Inexplicable branding and confusing copyright issues aside, perhaps the most offensive part of the Jenners' newest fashion foray? The costs.

These old, remade (ruined?) T-shirts are selling at a hefty $125 a pop, roughly $124 more than you're likely to find the originals at a Goodwill.

Even worse, they appear to be selling really well. Vintage shirts featuring Metallica, Pink Floyd and the Doors are running low, while shirts with rappers Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. have either been pulled from the site or already sold out.

Representatives for the Jenners did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Thursday morning.