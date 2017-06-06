Larry King launches new web series exploring successful people

There are plenty of things Larry King doesn't understand, including why airplane bathrooms are so small, but when it comes to success, King is an expert.

Fans are about to benefit from King's expertise as the veteran newsman launches a new web series focused on the habits of highly successful people.

"It’s a program unlike anything I’ve done before in my 60 years of broadcasting. These candid conversations we’ll present to you are all dedicated to achieving a higher life performance," the 83-year-old TV and radio host said in a statement.

"Every month I sit across the room with some of the world’s top achievers in their respective fields. I’ll take you into the inner workings of their minds so you can learn exactly what makes them tick," King's statement read.

"Growth Habits" debuts June 14, and the first episode features 10-time Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The career-long Arizona Cardinal enters his 14th season this fall, after leading the league in receptions last year with 107 for 1,023 receiving yards.

The meeting of the minds (of famous Larrys) will delve into Fitzgerald's achievements and the habits that helped him along the way.

"Growth Habits" will livestream on Growth.com, a site founded by entrepreneurs to aid people in their search for individual success.

Regardless of whether "Growth Habits" succeeds, if it is half as entertaining as King's Twitter feed, it will be in good shape.