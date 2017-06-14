Southern, small and 'Looney': Late-night TV takes on Jeff Sessions

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions appeared before Congress on Tuesday in what "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert called "America's favorite new reality TV show, 'So You Think You Can Testify About Russia.' " By the evening, inevitably, Sessions was fodder for comedy. The Sessions session had not been a particularly revealing one. If anything, it was characterized by an unwillingness to comment and claims of bad memory. And so there were jokes about his size. Colbert called him "attorney general and last surviving Little Rascal Jeff Sessions," and cracked, "As soon as Sessions sat down, everyone had the same question, 'Are you now or have you ever hidden any pots of gold?' " "The Late Late Show" host James Corden showed a picture of the Keebler Elf. On Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," host Trevor Noah made the old "Oh, I didn't realize you were standing" joke about Sessions' standing to take the oath. Backed by a graphic picturing the AG as "The D.C. Hobbit," Noah said, "If there's one thing we know about magical creatures, if you ask them a question they don't like, they'll just make up rules to why they can't answer."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" improved Sessions' dull testimony by making it the soundtrack to a Bugs-and-Daffy exchange in an old "Looney Tunes" cartoon to produce "testimony the whole family can enjoy." Sessions' remarks about "secret innuendo" regarding his actions — and his declaration that, although he recused himself from any investigation into the presidential campaign, he would not recuse himself from "defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations" — brought forth a variety of portrayals of offended Southerness, in an appropriate accent. "I say, 'Pistols at dawn, sir! Pistols at dawn!' " said Colbert, adding, "which is not a great idea because the committee chairman is named Burr." (That would be Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.) "Oh, well, I do declare," said Noah, "Jefferson Beauregard defending his honor." He called Sessions' defense of his self-defense "a slick line" and imagined that it was something he said regularly: "I recuse myself from this investigation, but I will not recuse myself from these nachos. Wait, $5 for guacamole? I recuse myself." "There's nothing more Southern than scurrilous innuendo," said Meyers, offering an example: "His sister never got married. She prefers to tend to her pussy willow."

Later, guest Kate McKinnon described her process for imitating Sessions on "Saturday Night Live" and offered an impression of his testimony: "Now with [Russian Ambassador] Sergey Kislyak, I only met him two times. OK, three times. But the third time was in a men's restroom, and we was just talking about what a trial it is to get soap out of those electric soap dispensers." Meanwhile, on the less overtly political talk shows, games were played. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, who is growing a beard in order to lose the beard and leave the mustache, played "Dance Battle" with Heidi Klum. They had to invent "randomly selected, never-before-seen" dances on the spot, including "Invisible Hulu Hoop," "Fork in the Garbage Disposal" and "Speed Bowling." This is Fallon's happy place, and Klum, too, proved adept.