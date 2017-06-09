Late-night TV goes Comey crazy: 'Like listening to a clean version of a hip-hop song'

(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Lordy, what a day! On Thursday morning, millions of Americans ignored their work emails for a few hours in order to watch former FBI Director James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interactions with Presiden Trump. For the country's late-night comics, so-called "Comey Day" offered a smorgasbord of goodies, and they feasted on it like, well, seagulls at the beach. While reactions varied somewhat from show to show, several key themes emerged, including: 1) Trump's dishonest? No duh. 2) Seriously, how much crazier can things get? and 3) That closed session must have been pretty juicy. Here's a look at late night's hottest takes.

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' Host Trevor Noah observed that "Republicans basically wanted Comey to exonerate Trump and he didn’t. Democrats wanted Comey to personally impeach and convict and jail Trump. He didn’t do that either. Or at least we think he didn’t. Clearly the senators kept all the juicy details for themselves." As Noah pointed out, Comedy declined to answer most of the questions viewers are really interested in -- like did Trump collude with Russia? -- deferring them until a closed session Thursday afternoon. "Today’s hearing was cool and everything, but basically it was like listening to a clean version of a hip-hop song. It felt like we missed all the explicit parts," he quipped, launching into an edited rap. He also made another musical analogy in criticizing Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican who seemed to suggest that Trump's "hope" that Comey would drop the Flynn investigation was entirely innocent. "He makes it sound like Trump was a Disney character, standing out on a balcony singing" -- here he affected a high-pitched cartoon voice -- "'I hope Mike Flynn will be free some day. I hope he’ll get away.'”

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' On CBS, Stephen Colbert was celebrating "St. Comey's Day." He joked that Comey's memos were being gathered for a children's book called "James and the Guilty Orange." In one of the most pointed moments of his testimony, Comey accused the White House of spreading "lies, plain and simple" -- a phrase that doubled as a name for the Trump family law firm, Colbert suggested. And, like some of late-night colleagues, the "Late Show" host was not exactly shocked by the rationale behind Comey's compulsive note-taking -- because he thought Trump might misrepresent their conversations. "He thought Trump might lie? That’s that razor-sharp FBI instinct in action right there," Colbert said. Colbert also delighted in some of Comey's folksy metaphors, including his contention that there was "no fuzz" on the evidence that Russia intervened in the 2016 election. "The only way there could be less fuzz on that is if the Brazilians hacked us," Colbert joked. But Colbert saved most of his venom for a segment on Eric Trump, whose children's cancer charity has been accused of siphoning money to the for-profit Trump Organization. He called Trump's middle son "Voldemort with hair" and "Beavis plus Butthead." Ouch.