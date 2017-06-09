Listen to Miley Cyrus' new single, 'Inspired,' released in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month

Miley Cyrus has issued a new single in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month.

Recorded in her hometown of Nashville, “Inspired” doesn’t stray far from the rootsy vibe the singer is now exploring.

“How can we escape / All the fear and all the hate,” she sings. “Is anyone watching us down here?”

Cyrus first performed the song on the "Today" show last month and at Ariana Grande’s recent One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The official release of the single will be accompanied by a donation to the Happy Hippie Foundation, the nonprofit organization she founded in 2014 to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Hear "Inspired" below: