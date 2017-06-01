Lorde tells of graceless nights in new party track 'Perfect Places'

Lorde is taking listeners to "Perfect Places" in the perfectly imperfect way she's known to do.

The Grammy-winning "Royals" singer released the third track from her long-awaited sophomore album, "Melodrama," on Thursday. Lorde writes herself into the hauntingly dark party anthem as it tells of her nightly vaunts and excesses with pals at home in New Zealand.

Every night, I live and die

Feel the party to my bones

Watch the wasters blow the speakers

Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light

It's just another graceless night

That's how the first verse begins, before Lorde confesses:

I hate the headlines and the weather

I'm 19 and I'm on fire

But when we're dancing I'm all right

It's just another graceless night.

The artist says "Perfect Places" is one of her favorite tracks from the album and follows the debut single "Green Light" and, more recently, "Liability," both of which she performed on "Saturday Night Live" in March.