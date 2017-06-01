Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Megyn Kelly says she'll ask Putin directly about allegations of election meddling
- Happy birthday to Morgan Freeman, who turns 80 today
- Jennifer Garner takes issue with new People magazine cover
- Chloë Grace Moretz addresses body-shaming controversy over Snow White movie
Lorde tells of graceless nights in new party track 'Perfect Places'
|Nardine Saad
Lorde is taking listeners to "Perfect Places" in the perfectly imperfect way she's known to do.
The Grammy-winning "Royals" singer released the third track from her long-awaited sophomore album, "Melodrama," on Thursday. Lorde writes herself into the hauntingly dark party anthem as it tells of her nightly vaunts and excesses with pals at home in New Zealand.
Every night, I live and die
Feel the party to my bones
Watch the wasters blow the speakers
Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
It's just another graceless night
That's how the first verse begins, before Lorde confesses:
I hate the headlines and the weather
I'm 19 and I'm on fire
But when we're dancing I'm all right
It's just another graceless night.
The artist says "Perfect Places" is one of her favorite tracks from the album and follows the debut single "Green Light" and, more recently, "Liability," both of which she performed on "Saturday Night Live" in March.
Lorde co-produced the entirety of "Melodrama," the follow-up to her 2013 breakout album, "Pure Heroine," with Jack Antonoff.
Now 20, she has said that the record was inspired by her transition into adulthood over the past year.
“I moved out of home and all of a sudden I was kind of figuring out. ‘Who am I when I’m alone? Who am I when I’m doing things just for myself?’ And I feel like you can really hear that on this record,” she told Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio. “There’s definitely moments where it’s like, ‘Oh, she really went there.'"
She also told Rolling Stone that "everything written about on the album, give or take a couple of lines, all took place in New Zealand, is about me and my friends."
"Melodrama" is due June 16.