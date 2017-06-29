Melanie Griffith will play the role of "Mrs. Robinson in "The Graduate" at Laguna Playhouse, beginning Oct. 4.

Melanie Griffith will seduce audiences as Mrs. Robinson in "The Graduate," Laguna Playhouse announced Thursday.

The Academy Award-nominated actress will take on the role in October as part of the company's 2017-18 season. The play adaptation by Terry Johnson is based on the novel by Charles Webb and the screenplay by Buck Henry and Calder Willingham. The 1967 film starring Dustin Hoffman, with Anne Bancroft as Mrs. Robinson, won director Mike Nichols an Oscar.

Griffith most recently starred in the independent feature "Day Out of Days" directed by Zoe Cassavetes. Griffith made her Broadway debut in 2003 as Roxie Hart in "Chicago."

"The Graduate" will run Oct. 4-22 at Laguna Playhouse. Single tickets are $40 to $85, available through the box office at (949) 497-2787 or online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.