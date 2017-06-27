Miranda Kerr parts with $8.1 million worth of jewelry in Malaysian embezzlement investigation

It's not just Leonardo DiCaprio who found himself mixed up in a Malaysian embezzlement scandal that resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in gifts.

Supermodel Miranda Kerr surrendered more than $8 million in jewelry Friday, including an 8.88 carat diamond pendant worth nearly $4 million, as part of an investigation involving her ex-boyfriend, Malaysian financier Jho Low.

Low, who dated Kerr for about a year in 2014, after her divorce from actor Orlando Bloom and before her marriage to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, allegedly misappropriated funds from a Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad, according to a civil forfeiture lawsuit filed last week.

"From the start of the inquiry, Miranda Kerr cooperated fully and pledged to turn over the gifts of jewelry to the government,” Kerr attorney Mark Fabiani said Tuesday in a statement to USA Today. "Ms. Kerr will continue to assist with the inquiry in any way she can."

Last week, DiCaprio forfeited Marlon Brando's best-actor statuette for 1954's "On the Waterfront" and several valuable art pieces as part of the same investigation centering around a billion-dollar embezzlement scheme potentially reaching the highest levels of the Malaysian government.

Neither Kerr nor DiCaprio are being investigated for wrongdoing, as both received the forfeited items as gifts.

Representatives for Kerr did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.