Mischa Barton wins 'victory' in battle over sex tapes

Actress Mischa Barton emerged from the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday happy after reaching an agreement with ex-boyfriend Jon Zacharias that he will not release explicit videos or photos of the former "O.C." star.

"Today we have won an important agreement, which permanently blocks the dissemination of these images," Barton's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement. "All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement."

Rumors about a potential Barton sex tape began circulating in March, at which point the actress retained Bloom and sought to block the dissemination of any explicit material.

"I am proud to declare victory for Mischa," Bloom's statement continued. "She did this not just for herself, but for all women and girls. Mischa wants everyone to know that we have the right to control our own bodies and decide whether or not to have explicit photos out there for the world to see. If a woman wants to do that, fine. If she doesn’t, fine. The choice is hers and hers alone."

This has already proved to be a tumultuous year for Barton. In January, she was hospitalized after being found wandering in a West Hollywood neighborhood. In April, Barton appeared on "Dr. Phil" to discuss revenge porn and her brief hospitalization.