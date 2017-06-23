Oasis' Liam Gallagher to release first solo album, launch new tour this fall

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher will tour the U.S. and Canada this fall as a solo act for the first time.

The tour is slated to open Nov. 13 in San Francisco, which is the closest it is scheduled to get to Southern California. So far only nine dates have been announced on the two-week run of shows that will take Gallagher to Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington and Philadelphia.

The album will be released in multiple formats, including standard and deluxe digital versions, CD and vinyl.

“I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” Gallagher said about the album in a statement. “It’s the [John] Lennon ‘Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.”

The first single from the album, "Wall of Glass," was released last month. You can hear it below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, June 29, but can be ordered in advance starting today. More information is available at Gallagher’s official website.