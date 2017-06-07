Olivia Newton-John is 'totally confident' following cancer diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John is feeling good despite her latest cancer diagnosis.

The "Grease" actress "reluctantly" postponed her May and June concert engagements after learning that her recent back pain was caused by breast cancer that has metastasized to her sacrum, a bone in the lower back.

"I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family and friends, along with a team of wellness and medical practitioners both here in the U.S. and at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” the 68-year-old actress-singer wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“I’m totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others! Love and light, Olivia.”

The "Physical" singer, who battled breast cancer 25 years ago, is undergoing a short course of photon radiation therapy supplemented with other natural wellness therapies, according to People magazine. She's living her life at a slower place on her Southern California ranch, too.

After two weeks of treatment, her pain “has gone from [level] 8 to about a 2," her husband, John Easterling, told the magazine, adding that they have "an absolute knowingness that we can turn this around."

When she was treated for the disease in 1992, she underwent chemotherapy after a modified radical mastectomy with reconstruction. Her treatment also included acupuncture, which she said helped her with nausea, as well as yoga, meditation and massage.